CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Down 60.4% in March

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 29th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,606. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.75.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 2,680.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

