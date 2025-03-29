Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

