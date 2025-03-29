COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

CMPS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $11,714,000. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $2,458,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

