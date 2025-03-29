Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 6,433 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,102,000 after purchasing an additional 650,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,723,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,262,000 after buying an additional 293,859 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,322,000 after buying an additional 2,670,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after buying an additional 372,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.35 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.