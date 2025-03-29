Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Premier were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Premier by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after buying an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Premier by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 464,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Premier by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Premier Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.14 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,708.56. This represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

