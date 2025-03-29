Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 102,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

