Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,115 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.14% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 619,500.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $253,000.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $39.49 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

