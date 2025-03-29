Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 584 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.68 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

