Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $183.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average is $214.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

