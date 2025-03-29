Contrasting Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $46.56 million 1.56 $3.76 million $0.60 25.70 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $6.20 million $1.87 8.20

Mission Valley Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 4.28% 3.07% 0.26% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers accounts receivable loans, advanced restaurant financing loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, small business administration loans, and term loans; consumer loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services to other financial institutions. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

