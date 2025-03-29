Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,344 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

