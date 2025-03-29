Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Option Care Health worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 327.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 2,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.73 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

