Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Option Care Health worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 327.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 2,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $34.73 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
