Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

