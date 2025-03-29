Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,350,000 after acquiring an additional 456,412 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,323 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,882,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,720,000 after acquiring an additional 722,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

TFC stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

