Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Approximately 360,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 715,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.13 ($0.17).

Creo Medical Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Richard John Rees acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £895.28 ($1,158.79). 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialisation of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, bringing advanced energy to endoscopy.

The Company’s vision is to improve patient outcomes through the development and commercialisation of a suite of electrosurgical medical devices, each enabled by CROMA, powered by Kamaptive.

