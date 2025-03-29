Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 52,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 225,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $689.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

