Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. Approximately 52,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 225,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $689.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.11.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
