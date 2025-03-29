Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

CRT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,990. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.08% and a return on equity of 262.62%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1567 dividend. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

