CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of CSPCY stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.59. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,565. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.