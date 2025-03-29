CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in March

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CSPCY stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.59. 2,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,565. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

