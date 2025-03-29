CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CEVMY stock remained flat at $28.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $28.40.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
