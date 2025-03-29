Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 155.1% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,835. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

