Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 15460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

