Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Up 154.7% in March

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 154.7% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Danone Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 133,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,277. Danone has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Featured Stories

