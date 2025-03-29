Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.0 %

DE opened at $465.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.28 and a 200-day moving average of $439.39.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

