Defense Stocks To Research – March 28th

Boeing, Citigroup, and Rocket Lab USA are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks represent the shares of companies involved in the production, development, and supply of military equipment, technology, and services. These stocks are typically influenced by government spending on defense, geopolitical events, and regulatory policies, making them an important component of many investment portfolios focused on national security sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, reaching $174.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,403. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.10.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 5,008,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,381,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.98. 14,014,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,603,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.06.

