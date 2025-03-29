Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DLVHF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero Price Performance

About Delivery Hero

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.