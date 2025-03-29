denkapparat Operations GmbH Acquires New Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

