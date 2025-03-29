denkapparat Operations GmbH Acquires New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,517,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE VRT opened at $74.32 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $111.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

