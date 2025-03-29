denkapparat Operations GmbH Buys New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after buying an additional 653,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,463,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 627,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 139,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,014.08. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,227.60. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,499 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.