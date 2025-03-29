denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $212,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.
Solventum Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
