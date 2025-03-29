denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $212,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Solventum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solventum by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

