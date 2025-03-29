denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $261,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 903,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,664,000 after acquiring an additional 152,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $142,235,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

