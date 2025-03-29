denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New $250,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

Cintas Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $203.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

