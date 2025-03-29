Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 76,088,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,629% from the average daily volume of 1,130,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.