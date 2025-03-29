Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 0.6% increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE DXT traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.05. 36,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,078. The firm has a market cap of C$512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dexterra Group

In related news, Director Mary Garden acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,971.00. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

