Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $326,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 93.21% and a negative return on equity of 407.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

