DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 6,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.
