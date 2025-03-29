Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DHCNL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

