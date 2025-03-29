DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 35,662 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.11% of Hologic worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $133,414,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hologic by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,463 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

