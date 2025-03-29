DnB Asset Management AS Buys 162,147 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,147 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,784,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,532,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.53.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

