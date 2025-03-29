DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 80,056 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

NYSE:COP opened at $102.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $86.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

