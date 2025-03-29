DnB Asset Management AS Has $14.40 Million Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,128 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 1.17% of Ameresco worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ameresco by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 64,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $12.42 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 25,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,974.26. This represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

