DnB Asset Management AS Has $25.22 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,357 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $25,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.