Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNFGY stock remained flat at $29.81 on Friday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

