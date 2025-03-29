Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Short Interest Update

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Dongfeng Motor Group Stock Performance
Shares of DNFGY stock remained flat at $29.81 on Friday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $31.53.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
