Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,403 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Doximity worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Doximity by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners raised Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

