Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Stock Price Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.30 and last traded at $52.30. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services business in Germany, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.

