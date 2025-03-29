DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $138.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $136.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.25. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

