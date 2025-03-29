Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 281615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.93 ($0.04).

Eden Research Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.74.

Insider Activity at Eden Research

In other news, insider Lykele van der Broek bought 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($13,253.95). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 167,947 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.41 ($6,521.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 964,487 shares of company stock worth $3,690,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

