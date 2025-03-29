Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 236,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

