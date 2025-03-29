Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. On average, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

