Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $954,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,315,000 after purchasing an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,789,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $261,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $213,089,000 after buying an additional 36,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,018,560. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

