Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 168.7% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 171,150 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 235.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 135,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 94,923 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $67.74 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

